March 16 New York & Company Inc

* New York & Company, Inc. Announces 2016 fourth quarter and fiscal year results

* Q4 adjusted non-gaap loss per share $0.06

* Q4 gaap loss per share $0.16

* Q4 sales $266.3 million

* Qtrly comparable store sales decreased 0.4%

* New York & Company Inc says net sales are expected to decline in low single-digit percentage range in q1

* New York & Company Inc says comparable store sales are expected to range from low single-digit negative to flat on a percentage basis in q1

* New York & Company Inc says operating results on a gaap basis for q1 are expected to improve from prior year, reflecting a loss of $2 million to $5 million

* New York & Company Inc says total inventory at end of q1 is expected to be down in low to mid-single-digit percentage as compared to prior year q1 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: