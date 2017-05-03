May 3 New York Mortgage Trust Inc

* New York Mortgage Trust reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.17

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* New York Mortgage Trust Inc says book value per common share of $6.08 at March 31, 2017