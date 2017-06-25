BRIEF-Hornby says Phoenix UK cash offer significantly undervalues co
* Says board considers that mandatory cash offer of 32.375 pence per Hornby share significantly undervalues Hornby and its future prospects
June 26 New Zealand King Salmon Co Ltd
* Lifts FY2017 earnings guidance and reconfirms FY2018 guidance
* Pro-forma operating EBITDA for full financial year to 30 June 2017 is now forecast to be between NZ$20.5m and NZ$21.0m Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* SAID ON SUNDAY THAT Q1 2017 (Q5 OF PROLONGED FISCAL YEAR) REVENUE WAS 454,987 ZLOTYS VERSUS 2.8 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO