April 18 (Reuters) -

* Newater Technology Inc files for IPO of 1,600,000 common shares - SEC filing

* Newater Technology Inc expects the initial public offering price will be between $4.00 to $5.00 per common share

* Newater Technology Inc says reserved symbol “NEWA” for quotation on Nasdaq capital market for common shares being offered in IPO

* Newater Technology Inc - Viewtrade Securities Inc is underwriter to the IPO