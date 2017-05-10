BRIEF-Bombardier wins 895 mln pounds rail and maintenance contract in the UK
* Signed contract with Firstgroup, MTR to supply, maintain 750 Bombardier Aventra vehicles, for operation on South Western Franchise in UK
May 10 Newfoundland Capital Corporation Ltd
* Newcap signs agreement to acquire three radio stations in kamloops, bc
* Newfoundland capital corporation ltd- subsidiary newcap inc entered into an agreement to acquire 100% of shares of nl broadcasting limited
LONDON, June 20 Barclays and four former senior executives have been criminally charged in a high-profile UK investigation into undisclosed payments to Qatari investors during a 12 billion pound ($15.4 billion) emergency fund raising in 2008.