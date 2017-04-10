BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018
April 10 Newell Brands Inc -
* Newell Brands announces definitive agreement to sell fire starter and fire log business
* Terms were not disclosed
* Will retain diamond branded plastic cutlery products
* Agreement to sell fire starter and fire log business to Royal Oak Enterprises LLC
* Martin E. Franklin and Ian G. H. Ashken, members of Newell Brands' board of directors, are affiliates of Royal Oak
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results