UPDATE 6-BA cancels flights from London as global IT outage causes chaos
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Adds comment by BA's chief executive)
March 27 Newell Brands Inc
* Newell Brands Announces pricing terms of its tender offers
* Newell Brands- Amended Waterfall offer terms to raise aggregate purchase price of Waterfall notes subject to maximum Waterfall tender amount from $825 million to $828 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Adds comment by BA's chief executive)
May 27 General Motors Co said on Saturday that proxy advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services has recommended that shareholders vote against a slate of directors proposed by hedge fund Greenlight Capital and reject the hedge fund's plan to divide GM shares into two classes.