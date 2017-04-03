UPDATE 6-BA cancels flights from London as global IT outage causes chaos
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Adds comment by BA's chief executive)
April 3 Newell Brands Inc
* Newell Brands finalizes Sistema acquisition and announces progress on strategic divestitures
* Newell Brands finalizes Sistema acquisition and announces progress on strategic divestitures
* Newell Brands Inc - Sistema acquisition was funded by cash on hand
* Newell Brands Inc - financial terms of both agreements were not disclosed
* Newell Brands Inc says completion of sale of Rubbermaid consumer storage business to United Solutions
* Newell Brands Inc - other previously announced divestitures are proceeding in line with expectations
* Newell Brands Inc - Newell Brands will retain all other Rubbermaid-branded products
* Newell Brands - announced signing of a definitive agreement to sell its small central European Teutonia baby stroller business to a private investor
* Newell Brands Inc - purchase price was NZ$660 million (US$460 million) and acquisition is expected to be immediately accretive to normalized earnings
* Newell Brands Inc - financial terms of agreement to sell its small central European Teutonia baby stroller business not disclosed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Adds comment by BA's chief executive)
May 27 General Motors Co said on Saturday that proxy advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services has recommended that shareholders vote against a slate of directors proposed by hedge fund Greenlight Capital and reject the hedge fund's plan to divide GM shares into two classes.