BRIEF-Hybrid Air Freighters signs LOI to purchase lockheed Martin hybrid airships
* Hybrid Air Freighters signs letter of intent to purchase Lockheed Martin hybrid airships
May 8 Newell Brands Inc:
* Newell brands announces strong first quarter results
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.34
* Q1 earnings per share $1.31
* Q1 sales $3.3 billion versus I/B/E/S view $3.22 billion
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.29 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $3.00 to $3.20
* Sees FY 2017 sales up 9.5 to 11 percent
* Sees FY 2017 sales $14.52 billion to $14.72 billion
* Newell Brands Inc - raised 2017 normalized EPS guidance range
* FY2017 earnings per share view $3.05, revenue view $14.71 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Newell Brands Inc sees 2017 core sales growth 2.5pct to 4.0pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Hybrid Air Freighters signs letter of intent to purchase Lockheed Martin hybrid airships
HONG KONG, June 20 Hong Kong conglomerate CK Hutchison Holdings Ltd, the ports-to-telecoms group, brushed off talk of an imminent retirement for chairman Li Ka-shing, saying on Tuesday that the tycoon was in "very good health".