BRIEF-Reata Pharma files for mixed shelf of upto $250 mln
* Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc - files for mixed shelf of upto $250 million - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2sxRKgb) Further company coverage:
May 26 Newell Brands Inc:
* Newell Brands announces agreement to sell winter sports business
* Newell Brands announces agreement to sell winter sports business
* Newell Brands Inc - gross proceeds from divestiture are expected to be $240 million
* Newell Brands Inc says additionally, Newell Brands has signed a definitive agreement to sell its Zoot & Squadra apparel brands in a separate transaction
* Says net sales for divested business were approximately $330 million during 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc - files for mixed shelf of upto $250 million - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2sxRKgb) Further company coverage:
* Avenue Therapeutics Inc sees IPO of 5.0 million shares of common stock to be priced between $5 and $7 per share - SEC filing