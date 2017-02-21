Feb 21 Newfield Exploration Co:
* Newfield Exploration Co - 2017 capital investment plan is
set at approximately $1.0 billion
* Newfield Exploration Co - provides year-end 2019 estimated
exit rate of 150,000 - 170,000 boepd for its anadarko basin net
production
* Newfield Exploration Co - Newfield reaches agreement to
sell its non-operated interests in bohai bay china oil fields
* Newfield Exploration Co - provides 2017 - 19 estimated
cagr of 15 - 20pct for its net domestic crude oil production
* Newfield Exploration Co - no additional capital is planned
for investment in China and pearl field is on natural decline
* Newfield Exploration Co - reached an agreement to sell its
interest in non-operated producing oil fields in Bohai bay China
for approximately $39 million
* Newfield Exploration Co - Q4 2017 net production from
Anadarko basin is expected to increase to approximately 105,000
- 115,000 boepd
* Newfield Exploration-including impact of Bohai bay sale at
mid-year 2017, 2017 net production in China is expected to
average nearly 6,000 boepd
* Newfield Exploration - 2017 domestic net production for
2017 expected to average 142,500 - 145,500 boepd
* Newfield Exploration Co - Newfield expects to run about 10
operated rigs in Anadarko basin in 2017 - 19
* Newfield Exploration Co - Newfield expects to drill 85 -
90 wells in stack and up to 50 wells in scoop for 2017
* Newfield Exploration Co - sees FY total production 148.2 -
151.5 mboepd
