* Geologix closes oversubscribed $1.2 million unit private placement and initiates exploration program at Tepal
June 8 Newlink Genetics Corp
* Newlink Genetics - on June 6, Genentech, a member of Roche Group, informed co that it intends to return rights to IDO inhibitor GDC-0919
* Newlink Genetics - rights co had licensed to genentech with respect to GDC-0919 will revert to co when termination becomes effective
* Newlink Genetics - research collaboration with Genentech for discovery of next generation IDO/TDO (tryptophan 2,3-dioxygenase) inhibitors continues
PARIS, June 22 Boeing said it had won 571 orders and commitments for jetliners at the Paris Airshow, upstaging European rival Airbus after the launch of a new model of its 737 MAX passenger jet.