June 2 Newlink Genetics Corp:

* Results from clinical trial of indoximod plus chemotherapy for patients with metastatic breast cancer

* Newlink Genetics Corp - ‍top line data from study show that trial did not meet its pre-specified endpoints​

* Newlink Genetics Corp - ‍results from a phase 2 trial of indoximod in combination with taxane chemotherapy for patients with metastatic breast cancer​