April 20 Newmont Mining Corp

* Newmont adds profitable gold production through expansion of Ahafo in Ghana

* Newmont Mining Corp - Mill expansion is expected to improve margins and support profitable production at Ahafo through at least 2029

* Newmont Mining - Plans to extend production at its ahafo operations by building new underground mine and expanding plant capacity by more than 50 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: