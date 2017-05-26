May 26 Newmont Mining Corp

* Newmont mining- on may 25 entered amendment and restatement agreement to its existing credit agreement dated as of may 20, 2011 - sec filing

* Newmont mining- amendment,restatement agreement restates credit agreement to extend maturity date of credit agreement from may 3, 2020 to may 25, 2022

* Newmont mining corp - in connection with amendment and restatement agreement, newmont usa, reaffirmed guarantee under the credit agreement, as amended