Feb 21 Newmont Mining Corp-
* Newmont announces full year and fourth quarter 2016
results
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.25
* Q4 gaap loss per share $0.73 from continuing operations
* Q4 gaap loss per share $0.73
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.33 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Newmont Mining Corp - total capital is expected to be
between $800 and $900 million in 2017
* Newmont Mining Corp - attributable gold production
expected to increase to between 4.9 and 5.4 million ounces in
2017
* Newmont Mining Corp says gold cas totaled $3.5 billion
for year and $976 million for quarter
* Newmont Mining Corp - outlook for gold cas is expected to
be between $700 and $750 per ounce in 2017 and between $700 and
$800 per ounce in 2018
* Newmont Mining - 2017 sustaining capital outlook of
between $600 and $700 million represents a 24 percent reduction
from previously published guidance
* Newmont Mining Corp says gold cas per ounce rose three
percent to $682 per ounce for year and five percent to $681 per
ounce for quarter
* Newmont Mining Corp says Q4 attributable gold production
improved 17 percent to 1.3 million ounces
* Newmont mining corp sees longer-term gold production of
between 4.5 and 5.0 million ounces
* Newmont Mining-expects to reach development decisions on
ahafo mill expansion,subika underground,quecher main,twin
underground projects later this year
* Newmont Mining Corp says average realized gold price
improved around $100 to $1,243 per ounce for full year and
$1,193 per ounce for Q4, respectively
* Newmont mining corp - longer-term sustaining capital is
expected to be approximately $600 to $700 million per year
* Newmont Mining Corp says gold aisc improved 11 percent to
$918 per ounce for quarter on lower sustaining capital and
advanced projects spend
* Newmont Mining Corp - sees FY interest expense $210 - $250
million
* Newmont Mining Corp sees profitable gold production of
between 4.5 and 5.4 million ounces over next five years
* Newmont Mining Corp says attributable copper production
for q4 of 13,000 tonnes was largely unchanged from prior year
* Newmont Mining Corp says revenue rose 23 percent to $1.8
billion for quarter on higher gold sales and improved pricing
* Q4 revenue view $1.79 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: