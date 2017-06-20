WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 1800 GMT/2 PM ET
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
June 20 Newmont Mining Corp
* Newmont Mining Corp - on June 14, Newmont USA received a verbal order by an MSHA inspector - SEC filing
* Newmont - verbal order stating an employee observed working directly below material built up on framework of surface stacker in Leeville mine conveyor belt area
* Newmont Mining Corp - company also requested a review of order, which resulted in MSHA formally vacating order on June 19, 2017
* Newmont - conditions cited in order did not result in accidents or injury and had no material adverse impact on company's operations at Leeville mine Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2sN5rsa) Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, June 24 U.S. missile maker Raytheon's cybersecurity unit could thrive were it to be listed separately, the head of the unit, Forcepoint, told German business daily Boersenzeitung in an interview published on Saturday.