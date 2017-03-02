March 2 Newron Pharmaceuticals Spa:

* Total revenues have substantially increased to 6.7 million euros ($7.06 million) from 2.4 million euros in 2015 in the reporting period

* Says FY cash used in operations has increased to 19.6 million euros (2015: 12.9 million euros)

* FY net loss at 15.2 million euros versus 22.8 million euros year ago Source text for Eikon:

