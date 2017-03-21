BA says no evidence global IT outage caused by cyber attack
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said on Saturday there was no evidence that a global breakdown of its IT systems had been caused by a cyber attack.
March 21 Newron Pharmaceuticals SpA:
* FDA approves Xadago (safinamide) for parkinson's disease (PD) patients
* Announced FDA approved use of Xadago for treatment of Parkinson's disease as add-on therapy to Levodopa/Carbidopa
* Will now accelerate U.S. launch preparations for Xadago
