March 21 Newron Pharmaceuticals SpA:

* FDA approves Xadago (safinamide) for parkinson's disease (PD) patients

* Announced FDA approved use of Xadago for treatment of Parkinson's disease as add-on therapy to Levodopa/Carbidopa

* Will now accelerate U.S. launch preparations for Xadago