Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
May 26 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
April 28 Newsphone Hellas SA:
* FY 2016 turnover at 23.1 million euros ($25.21 million) versus 25.6 million euros year ago
* FY 2016 net loss at 1.4 million euros versus profit 0.8 million euros year ago
* Net cash on Dec. 31, 2016 at 2.3 million euros versus 2.2 million euros year ago
* FY 2016 EBITDA at 2.2 million euros versus 3.6 million euros year ago
Source text: bit.ly/2pbDJTL
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9164 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 26 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
May 26 Sponsors have been fleeing next month's National Puerto Rican Day Parade in New York City since organizers decided to honor an activist recently freed after more than three decades in prison for ties to a nationalist group that carried out more than 100 bombings in the 1970s and 1980s.