BRIEF-Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
May 3 Newstar Financial Inc:
* Newstar reports net income of $1.4 million, or $0.03 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2017 and declares $0.02 quarterly dividend per share
* Q1 earnings per share $0.03
Qtrly net interest income $14 million versus $22.5 million
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.