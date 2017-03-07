March 7 Newstrike Resources Ltd
* Announces completion of $3,125,000 financing in connection
with proposed business combination
* Private placement of subscription receipts whereby Co
issued 25 million subscription receipts at price of $0.125 per
subscription receipt
* Net proceeds raised pursuant to offering will be used for
marketing initiatives, capacity expansion plans, working capital
* Shares of Co are currently halted from trading, are to
remain halted from trading until resumption of trading is
approved by TSXV
