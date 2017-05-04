BRIEF-CAE signs series of commercial, business aviation training contracts
* CAE signs a series of commercial and business aviation training contracts valued at approximately C$85 million
May 4 Newtek Business Services Corp
* Reports first quarter 2017 financial results
* Net asset value ("nav") of $246.4 million, or $14.31 per share, at March 31, 2017
* Forecast paying an annual cash dividend of $1.57 per share in 2017, representing a 2.6 pct increase over 2016 annual dividend
* Qtrly net investment loss per share $0.13
* Adjusted net investment income of $6.5 million, or $0.40 per share for three months ended March 31, 2017
* Sanjeev Kapur joins Metlife as chief marketing officer for Asia