May 4 Newtek Business Services Corp

* Reports first quarter 2017 financial results

* Net asset value ("nav") of $246.4 million, or $14.31 per share, at March 31, 2017

* Forecast paying an annual cash dividend of $1.57 per share in 2017, representing a 2.6 pct increase over 2016 annual dividend

* Qtrly net investment loss per share $0.13

* Adjusted net investment income of $6.5 million, or $0.40 per share for three months ended March 31, 2017