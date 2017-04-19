BRIEF-AT&T announces IBEW-represented employees vote to ratify midwest wireline agreement
* AT&T announces IBEW-represented employees vote to ratify midwest wireline agreement
April 19 Newzulu Ltd:
* Placement to sophisticated investors to raise $0.90 mln
* Issue price of $0.0012 per new share
* Net proceeds of entitlement offer will be used to fund expansion of newzulu sales team, to repay Newzulu's loan of approximately $670,000 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* AT&T announces IBEW-represented employees vote to ratify midwest wireline agreement
* Concerned shareholder of Espial Group provides update on shareholders' support for board changes