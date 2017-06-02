Three killed in gun attack on bank in Kenyan northeast - police
NAIROBI, June 23 Attackers shot and killed three people in a raid on a commercial bank in northeast Kenya's on Friday, police said.
June 2 NEX Group Plc:
* May spot FX volumes at $81.3 billion, up 12 percent year on year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* Trading in shares of Man Sang International Limited will be halted on June 23 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: