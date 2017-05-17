BRIEF-Sharp Pres says to apply for relisting on Tokyo bourse 1st section on June 29 or 30 - Jiji
* Sharp President Terry Gou says to apply for relisting on Tokyo bourse first section on June 29 or 30 - Jiji Further company coverage:
May 17 NEXAR GROUP AB
* NEXAR GROUP INITIATES COOPERATION WITH SECUOYA GROUP
* COOPERATION WITH SECUOYA GROUP INCLUDES PRODUCTION AND GLOBAL DISTRIBUTION OF TALENT CONTEST AIM2FAME Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
BOGOTA, June 19 Two Dutch journalists have been captured by Marxist ELN rebels in a conflict area of northeastern Colombia, the military said on Monday.