BRIEF-Precision Camshafts gets global contract from Ford for delivery of 8 mln camshafts
* Says won a global contract from Ford for delivery of circa 8 million camshafts
March 7 Nexeo Solutions Inc
* Nexeo Solutions announces board changes following resignation of Wilbur L. Ross, jr. From the board of directors
* Nexeo Solutions Inc - Ross resigned as a result of his recent confirmation and swearing in as United States secretary of commerce
* Nexeo Solutions Inc - appointed Dan F. Smith as new chairman of board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says won a global contract from Ford for delivery of circa 8 million camshafts
* Little response to N.Korea missile launch, record high for KOSPI