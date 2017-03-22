March 22 Nexeo Solutions Inc -

* Nexeo Solutions reprices term loan credit facility

* Through its wholly owned subsidiaries, has entered into an amended credit agreement to its term loan credit facility

* Amendment will result in an estimated $3.3 million reduction to company's annual cash interest expense for each of next six years

* Says amendment reflects a 50 basis points reduction in interest rate to LIBOR plus 3.75% from LIBOR plus 4.25% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: