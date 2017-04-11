BRIEF-Shareholder of Espial Group provides update on shareholders' support for board changes
* Concerned shareholder of Espial Group provides update on shareholders' support for board changes
April 11Nexgo Inc :
* Says net profit for FY 2017 Q1 to increase by 0 percent to 30 percent, or to be 5 million yuan to 6.5 million yuan, compared to net profit of FY 2016 Q1 (5 million yuan)
* Says increased revenue as main reason for the forecast
* Calstrs says urges Netflix shareholders to vote for proposal to adopt a majority vote standard for director elections - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: