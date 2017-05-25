May 25 Nexgram Holdings Bhd:

* Unit of R&A Telecommunication Group filed a writ of summons and statement of claim in high court of Malaya at Kuala Lumpur

* Writ of summons against Nexgram, Tey Por Yee, Lim Chye Guan, Lim Wei Mun, Info Genetic and others for a claim worth 4.2 million rgt

* Clarifies that Nexgram has not been served with writ of summons and statement of claim