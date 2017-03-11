UPDATE 2-Oil falls as U.S. drilling undermines drive to tighten markets
* Deal to extend OPEC-led production cut failed to impress market
March 11 Nexoptic Technology Corp
* Nexoptic Technology Corp. Announces no material change
* Nexoptic Technology - management is unaware of any material change in their operations that would account for recent increase in market activity. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Deal to extend OPEC-led production cut failed to impress market
* Little reaction to N.Korea missile launch, KOSPI at record high