BRIEF-Accenture reports Q3 earnings per share $1.05
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
June 12 Nexstar Media Group Inc
* Nexstar Media Group board of directors authorizes $100 million expansion of share repurchase program
* Nexstar Media Group Inc - authorization follows $48.7 million of share repurchases in 2017 q2 which depleted balance of prior $100 million authorization
* Nexstar Media Group Inc - nexstar remains on track to meet target for average annual free cash flow in 2017/2018 cycle of approximately $565 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* U.S. yield curve flattest since Dec 2007 on hawkish Fed * Dollar index drifts away from one-month high * GRAPHIC-2017 asset returns: http://tmsnrt.rs/2jvdmXl (Updates throughout, changes dateline from BENGALURU) By Zandi Shabalala LONDON, June 22 Gold rose on Thursday, benefiting from risk aversion as weaker oil prices dented stocks while the dollar retreated. Spot gold gained 0.4 percent to $1,250.98 per ounce as of 1041 GMT. It had added 0.3 perce