EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil real gains after Senate leader quits

(Recasts with real gains) June 28 Brazil's real firmed sharply on Wednesday after the resignation of a Senate leader and harsh critic of President Michel Temer was seen as boosting the chances that Brazilian lawmakers will approve a labor overhaul. A growing corruption scandal has fueled bets about delays to the implementation of planned reforms to Brazil's pension system and labor laws, which investors say are necessary to help end the country's worst recession ever. Th