WHO says India reports cases of Zika virus
NEW DELHI, May 27 India has reported cases of the Zika virus, the World Health Organization said, adding that efforts should be made to strengthen surveillance.
Feb 28 Nexstim Oyj:
* H2 revenue 1.6 million euros ($1.69 million) versus 1.9 million euros year ago
* H2 net loss 2.5 million euros versus loss 5.3 million euros year ago
* Estimates its net sales to grow during financial year 2017 and loss is expected for financial year
* Proposes no dividend for financial period of 2016
BOSTON, May 26 CVS Health Corp's Omnicare unit has agreed to pay $23 million to resolve a whistleblower lawsuit alleging that it took kickbacks from a drugmaker to promote two antidepressants, according to settlement papers released on Friday.