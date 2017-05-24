UPDATE 2-Altice USA jumps 7.2 percent in debut
June 22 Shares of Altice USA Inc rose as much as 7.2 percent in their debut on Thursday, giving the cable operator a market capitalization of $23.71 billion as it prepares for U.S. expansion.
May 24 Next Biometrics Group Asa:
* Next Biometrics announces interim 1st quarter results; CEO Ritu Favre discusses 2017 outlook
* Q1 revenue NOK 24.1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, June 22 U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday said he did not make and does not possess any tapes of his conversations with former FBI Director James Comey, laying to rest speculation that arose after he tweeted last month that Comey better hope there were no tapes.