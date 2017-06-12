BRIEF-Techtarget Inc entered into a first amendment to credit agreement
* Techtarget Inc - on June 22, 2017 entered into a first amendment to credit agreement - SEC filing
June 12 Next Digital Ltd
* FY revenue HK$1.78 billion versus HK$2.33 billion
* Loss for the year HK$394 million versus loss of HK$324.2 million
* Board does not recommend any final dividend for the year ended 31 March 2017
* Smart Global Holdings, Inc. Reports third quarter fiscal 2017 financial results