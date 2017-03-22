UPDATE 1-Iranian film "A Man of Integrity" wins 'Certain Regard' competition at Cannes
* "I love Iran but ... sometimes it hits me," he says (Adds reaction, background)
March 22 Next Games Oy IPO-NEXTG.HE:
* Next Games' IPO significantly oversubscribed - Final subscription price EUR 7.90 per share
* Trading on Nasdaq First North commences on march 23
* Final subscription price in offering is 7.90 euros ($8.5) per offer share
* Will issue 3.8 million new class A shares in company
* Will receive gross proceeds of approximately 32.8 million euros from offering including over-allotment shares that will be issued in full
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9264 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* "I love Iran but ... sometimes it hits me," he says (Adds reaction, background)
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Adds comment by BA's chief executive)