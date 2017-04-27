BA says no evidence global IT outage caused by cyber attack
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said on Saturday there was no evidence that a global breakdown of its IT systems had been caused by a cyber attack.
April 27 Next Generation Satellite Communications Ltd:
* Entered into loan agreement with Zhong Ping Trading Development Company Limited and Tam Man Wai
* Agreement in connection with grant of a loan to ZP of principal amount of up to S$3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 27 British Airways cancelled all its flights from London's two main airports until Saturday evening after a global computer system outage caused massive delays and left planes stuck on runways.