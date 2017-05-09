May 9 Nextage Co Ltd :

* Says it plans to offer an off-floor distribution of 100,000 shares of its stock at the price of 1,433 yen per share, on the Tokyo Stock Exchange on May 10

* Says the limitation for purchase of the distribution is up to 100 shares for each customer

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/m2mcdC

