BA says no evidence global IT outage caused by cyber attack
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said on Saturday there was no evidence that a global breakdown of its IT systems had been caused by a cyber attack.
April 27 Nextdc Ltd
* Appointed national australia bank as arranger and lead manager to evaluate a potential new $200 million wholesale, senior unsecured, fixed rate debt offering
* Will also look to offer existing noteholders option to exchange notes i or notes ii for new note iii securities alongside new investors
* Will use proceeds of notes iii to redeem notes i ($60 million) and notes ii ($100 million) at next optional redemption date of 16 june 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said on Saturday there was no evidence that a global breakdown of its IT systems had been caused by a cyber attack.
LONDON, May 27 British Airways cancelled all its flights from London's two main airports until Saturday evening after a global computer system outage caused massive delays and left planes stuck on runways.