BA cancels flights from London's Heathrow, Gatwick after IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
May 1 Nextera Energy Partners Lp
* On May 1, co's unit acquired Golden West Wind Holdings, Llc for approximately $238 million - SEC filing
* Nextera Energy Partners - deal also included assumption by co's unit of $184 million in existing liabilities related to differential membership interests Source: (bit.ly/2pyRg6z) Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
LONDON, May 27 British Airways flights in Britain were being delayed and passengers were suffering long waits at airports on Saturday because of a global system outage, the airline said.