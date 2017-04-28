April 28 NextEra Energy Inc:
* Co's unit sold $1.25 billion principal amount of its 3.55%
Debentures, Series due May 1, 2027 - SEC filing
* NEECH will add net proceeds from sale of Debentures to its
general funds
* NEECH expects to use its general funds to repay, at
maturity, $600 million principal amount of Series E Debentures
due June 1, 2017
* Co's unit NEECH expects to use its general funds to repay,
at maturity, $650 million principal amount of Series F
Debentures due Sept 1
Source text: (bit.ly/2pddhcq)
