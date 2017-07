July 13 (Reuters) - China Vanke Co Ltd

* Nexus Capital Management's units have unloaded 92.05 million H-shares in China Vanke at average HK$22.799 per share, taking Nexus' long position to 4.99 percent from 11.99 percent - HKEx filing

Source text in English: bit.ly/2tPHWxe

Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)