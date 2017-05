March 13 Nexvet Biopharma Plc:

* Nexvet Biopharma -during February and March, initiated strategic changes to organisational structure intended to reduce expenditure

* Nexvet Biopharma -role of chief scientific officer has been eliminated and David Gearing, who has served in this role, has left co effective March 10, 2017