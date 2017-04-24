BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 24 NGL Energy Partners LP
* NGL Energy Partners LP expects fiscal year 2017 adjusted EBITDA of approximately $380 million
* For fiscal year 2018, NGL expects to generate adjusted EBITDA of approximately $500 million to $525 million
* For FY 2018 distributable cash flow is expected to be $300-325 million and could generate over $100 million of excess cash flow Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results