US STOCKS-Wall St set to open little changed amid oil worries
* Dow down 27 pts, S&P up 1.25 pts, Nasdaq down 3.5 pts (Adds details, comments, updates price)
June 13 NGL Energy Partners Lp
* Ngl energy partners lp -on june 13, ngl energy holdings executed fourth amended and restated agreement of limited partnership of partnership Further company coverage:
* Dow down 27 pts, S&P up 1.25 pts, Nasdaq down 3.5 pts (Adds details, comments, updates price)
* MGM Resorts International announces redemption of 11.375% senior notes