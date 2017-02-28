Feb 28 NH Hotel Group SA:

* FY revenue 1.47 billion euros ($1.56 billion) versus 1.40 billion euros year ago

* FY recurring net profit 11.5 million euros versus loss 2.7 million euros year ago

* FY EBITDA excluding one-offs 180.9 million euros versus 149.5 million euros year ago

* To propose first dividend since 2008 of 0.05 euros gross per share

* Sees FY 2017 EBITDA at about 220 million euros - 225 million euros

* Sees FY 2017 net financial debt to recurring EBITDA ratio at 3.0-3.25x

* Sees cost savings of 7 million to 8 million euros a year in 2017

* FY REVPAR (revenue per available room) up 5.8 percent at 62 euros versus year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9430 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)