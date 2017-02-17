BRIEF-Richmont Mines reports strong results from Island Gold Mine expansion case preliminary economic assessment
* Richmont Mines reports strong results from the Island Gold Mine expansion case preliminary economic assessment
Feb 17 National Health Investors Inc-
* NHI announces fourth quarter 2016 results
* Sees FY 2016 adjusted FFO per share $5.06 to $5.12
* Q4 adjusted FFO per share $1.27
* Q4 FFO per share $1.43
* National Health Investors Inc - sees FY normalized affo to be in range of $4.61 to $4.65 per diluted common share
* FY2017 FFO per share view $5.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 FFO per share view $1.25 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Quarterly normalized affo per share $1.15 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Lanxess boosted as Warren Buffet buys stake (Adds details, updates prices)