UPDATE 1-U.S. might ban laptops on all flights into and out of the country
May 28 The United States might ban laptops from aircraft cabins of all flights into and out of the country, John Kelly, Secretary of Homeland Security, said on Sunday.
March 14 Incross Co Ltd :
* Says NHN Entertainment Co. Ltd has acquired 154,686 shares(4.4 percent stake)of the company, increasing its stake in the co up to 15.6 percent from 11.2 percent
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/6cHFhI
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
May 28 The United States might ban laptops from aircraft cabins of all flights into and out of the country, John Kelly, Secretary of Homeland Security, said on Sunday.
CANNES, France, May 28 "The Square", a Swedish movie about the curator of a museum filled with grotesquely pretentious conceptual art was awarded the top prize at the Cannes Film Festival on Sunday.