BRIEF-Teamlease Services to buy initially 30 pct stake in Cassius Technologies
* Says to acquire initially 30% stake in Cassius Technologies Private Limited
Feb 27 NHPC Ltd
* Says signing of power purchase agreement
* PPA in respect up-coming Teesta-IV project, West Bengal & Teesta-V power station, Sikkim have been signed with Gridco, government of Odisha
* Deal for a period of 35 yrs from date of commercial operation of project/power station Source text: (bit.ly/2mCid6w) Further company coverage:
* March quarter consol total income from operations 9.14 billion rupees