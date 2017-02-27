Feb 27 NHPC Ltd

* Says signing of power purchase agreement

* PPA in respect up-coming Teesta-IV project, West Bengal & Teesta-V power station, Sikkim have been signed with Gridco, government of Odisha

* Deal for a period of 35 yrs from date of commercial operation of project/power station Source text: (bit.ly/2mCid6w) Further company coverage: